LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $18,705.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $18,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LendingClub alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,313.99.

On Monday, February 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $57,616.29.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Annie Armstrong sold 369 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $9,361.53.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LendingClub by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in LendingClub by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,257,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.