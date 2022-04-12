LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.45). LendingTree posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.44.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.45. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $90.97 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

