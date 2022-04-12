Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) recently:

4/11/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00.

4/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/5/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 2,505,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,556. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

