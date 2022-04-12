Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,956. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,729 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

