LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.12 on Monday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
