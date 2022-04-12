Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $361.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

LIN opened at $316.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.04 and its 200-day moving average is $316.54. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

