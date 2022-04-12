LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

LiqTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

