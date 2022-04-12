Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $121.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.34. 1,413,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $83,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

