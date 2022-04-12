Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.