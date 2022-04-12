LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.12.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

