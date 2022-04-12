Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 725.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

