Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 6,028.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Logistics Innovation Technologies stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Tuesday. 3,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.
