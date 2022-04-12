Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Update

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 6,028.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $980,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies alerts:

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Tuesday. 3,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,493. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.