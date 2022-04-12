Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.61. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,751. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.