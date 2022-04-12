Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.55. 22,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. Logitech International has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

