Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.30 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.