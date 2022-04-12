Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.44.

LULU stock opened at $368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.94. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

