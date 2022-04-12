Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,757. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

