Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LUMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 123,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,620. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.
Luminex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
