Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUMIF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 123,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,620. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Luminex Resources Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resources. It explores for gold, copper, and other metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Condor project that consists of nine mineral concessions covering an area of 10,101 hectares located in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador.

