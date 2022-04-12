Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

LUNMF opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

