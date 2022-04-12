M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.