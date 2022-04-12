M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of WINK opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.54. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.
M Winkworth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.