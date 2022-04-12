M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 187.54. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

M Winkworth Company Profile (Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.