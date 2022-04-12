Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MBUMY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.34.
