MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$291,870.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,496.15.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Larry Taddei sold 1,200 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.96. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.08.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.4300046 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

