Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $189.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
