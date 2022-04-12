Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $189.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Maiden by 89.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Maiden by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

