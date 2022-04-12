MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

MMD opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $77,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

