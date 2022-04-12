Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $98.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 44.30%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

