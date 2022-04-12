Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Purchases A$61,950.00 in Stock

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Rating) insider Roger Fitzhardinge bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,950.00 ($45,888.89).
About Mandrake Resources (Get Rating)
Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum group elements, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 140 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the north east of Perth, Western Australia.
