Mani Sundaram Sells 16,059 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

