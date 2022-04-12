Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MN stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $12.91.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 25.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Manning & Napier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
