Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marine Products by 228.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

