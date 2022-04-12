Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Markforged has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

