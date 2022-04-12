Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $179.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $165.69. 5,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 661,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.