Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.58. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.22 to $14.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $369.89. The stock had a trading volume of 265,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,421. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.