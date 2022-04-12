Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) to post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $2,172,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 298,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,831. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.