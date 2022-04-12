Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

MAXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 13,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,790. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The business had revenue of $221.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.