McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

