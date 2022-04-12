McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC opened at $102.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 452,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 155,274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

