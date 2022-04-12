McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.15. 105,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,401. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average is $250.73. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

