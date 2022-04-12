McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $370.00 at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.38.

MCK stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.19. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.99.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

