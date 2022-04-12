mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

MDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE MDF traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.94. 35,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.40.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

