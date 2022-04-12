MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $139.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.35 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $663.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAX. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

MAX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 81,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 102,202 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

