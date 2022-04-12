Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 1,640.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.11. 95,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

