Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,760,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after purchasing an additional 603,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

