Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MREO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 177.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 492,767 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 5,639,392 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.