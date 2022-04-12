Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.55 Million

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to post $8.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.53 million and the lowest is $3.33 million. Merus reported sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,546. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.