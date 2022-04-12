Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,348.00 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,213.94 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,401.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,471.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
