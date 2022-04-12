MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $42,439,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 94,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,360. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

