MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The company has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

