Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

