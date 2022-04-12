MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.13.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

